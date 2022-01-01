search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

WASHINGTON, D.C.

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW Washington DCWASHINGTON, D.C.: The National Archives holds a famous letter dated April 14, 1865, in which Abraham Lincoln pardons Private Patrick Murphy on a charge of desertion. The document is noteworthy because Lincoln was assassinated later that very day, suggesting that one of his last official deeds was saving a condemned man from death. New examination of the letter has confirmed that the number 4 in the year was erased and replaced with a 5. The letter was actually written in 1864, a year before Lincoln’s death.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America