Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
WASHINGTON, D.C.
March/April 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The National Archives holds a famous letter dated April 14, 1865, in which Abraham Lincoln pardons Private Patrick Murphy on a charge of desertion. The document is noteworthy because Lincoln was assassinated later that very day, suggesting that one of his last official deeds was saving a condemned man from death. New examination of the letter has confirmed that the number 4 in the year was erased and replaced with a 5. The letter was actually written in 1864, a year before Lincoln’s death.
