March/April 2022

FALKLAND ISLANDS: Scholars including Charles Darwin have long debated how the archipelago’s only native terrestrial mammal—the rather tame and now-extinct Falkland Islands wolf—got there. They rejected human introduction because the animal, also known as a warrah, was already present when Europeans landed on the islands’ uninhabited shores in 1690. However, new evidence suggests that the Indigenous South American Yaghan people periodically visited the isles centuries earlier. It is possible these early seafarers, who are known for their close human-canid relationships, brought the first warrahs with them.