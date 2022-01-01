search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

FALKLAND ISLANDS

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW FalklandsFALKLAND ISLANDS: Scholars including Charles Darwin have long debated how the archipelago’s only native terrestrial mammal—the rather tame and now-extinct Falkland Islands wolf—got there. They rejected human introduction because the animal, also known as a warrah, was already present when Europeans landed on the islands’ uninhabited shores in 1690. However, new evidence suggests that the Indigenous South American Yaghan people periodically visited the isles centuries earlier. It is possible these early seafarers, who are known for their close human-canid relationships, brought the first warrahs with them.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America