IRELAND

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW Ireland REVISEDIRELAND: A pen discovered at the 11th-century ringfort of Caherconnell Cashel is believed to be the oldest such object ever found in Ireland. It was made from a hollowed-out bone and has a copper-alloy nib, which would have been dipped into an inkwell. Given that religious settings were more closely associated with literacy at the time, it is surprising that this writing implement was discovered in a secular setting.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Recent Issues


