March/April 2022

IRELAND: A pen discovered at the 11th-century ringfort of Caherconnell Cashel is believed to be the oldest such object ever found in Ireland. It was made from a hollowed-out bone and has a copper-alloy nib, which would have been dipped into an inkwell. Given that religious settings were more closely associated with literacy at the time, it is surprising that this writing implement was discovered in a secular setting.