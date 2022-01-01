March/April 2022

ENGLAND: Size, it seems, doesn’t always matter. Despite the popular portrayal of medieval warhorses as massive, powerful beasts that tore across battlefields, they were actually much smaller than today’s horses, and even than horses from the Roman era or Iron Age. A study of 2,000 horse bones from 171 different sites ranging from the 4th through 17th centuries A.D. indicates the animals were in fact pony-sized. It’s possible that traits such as speed, maneuverability, and temperament were more important factors than size during the breeding process.