TURKEY

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW TurkeyTURKEY: A teenager and a dog buried in destruction layers at the settlement of Çesme-Baglararası are believed to be the first victims of the eruption of Thera, which occurred 3,600 years ago, ever discovered. The catastrophic explosion on the present-day island of Santorini, 140 miles away, triggered tsunamis that destroyed the coastal Bronze Age settlement. Evidence shows that survivors attempted to dig through the rubble to rescue those trapped—they only missed locating the young man and canine by about 3 feet.

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

