OMAN

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW OmanOMAN: An ancient game board was unearthed in the ruins of a 4,000-year-old site near the village of Ayn Bani Saidah in the Qumayrah Valley. The rectangular stone slab is marked with spatial divisions and small depressions or cup holes and resembles other games known from sites across the ancient Near East and India. Evidence of copper smelting and the settlement’s strategic location along major trade routes suggest that it may have been an important commercial center during the Umm an-Nar period.

