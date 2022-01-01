A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
ETHIOPIA
March/April 2022
ETHIOPIA: The Gedeo Zone in southern Ethiopia is home to Africa’s largest concentration of megalithic stone stelas. Some of the 10,000 carved monuments reach heights of 20 feet. New dating of the monoliths found at the site of Sakaro Sodo indicates that they were created around the 1st century A.D., more than 1,000 years earlier than previously thought. Experts believe the stelas may have served as burial markers or to commemorate the transfer of power from one generation to the next.
Advertisement
Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini
Connected by craft in the deep past
Advertisement
Advertisement