March/April 2022

ETHIOPIA: The Gedeo Zone in southern Ethiopia is home to Africa’s largest concentration of megalithic stone stelas. Some of the 10,000 carved monuments reach heights of 20 feet. New dating of the monoliths found at the site of Sakaro Sodo indicates that they were created around the 1st century A.D., more than 1,000 years earlier than previously thought. Experts believe the stelas may have served as burial markers or to commemorate the transfer of power from one generation to the next.