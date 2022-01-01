search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

ETHIOPIA

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW EthiopiaETHIOPIA: The Gedeo Zone in southern Ethiopia is home to Africa’s largest concentration of megalithic stone stelas. Some of the 10,000 carved monuments reach heights of 20 feet. New dating of the monoliths found at the site of Sakaro Sodo indicates that they were created around the 1st century A.D., more than 1,000 years earlier than previously thought. Experts believe the stelas may have served as burial markers or to commemorate the transfer of power from one generation to the next.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America