March/April 2022

TASMANIA: In the 1850s, a convict serving time at the Port Arthur penal colony surreptitiously buried a stash of silver shillings in a clay floor. He was never able to retrieve his treasure, which was recently found during excavations in one of the prison complex’s metal-casting workshops. At the time, prisoners were strictly prohibited from carrying money, but one crafty inmate seems to have managed to dispossess an unsuspecting guard of his cash, which was equal to about a week’s pay.