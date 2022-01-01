search
ARIZONA

May/June 2022

MJ22 ATW ArizonaARIZONA: Artifacts recovered from a site in Santa Cruz County may provide new information about Francisco Coronado’s 1540 expedition through the American Southwest. Starting in Mexico, the Spanish conquistador eventually traveled as far north as Kansas, although the exact route he took is debated. Hundreds of newly found objects, including parts of crossbows and other European weaponry, might be linked with Coronado and his men, suggesting they may have passed through southern Arizona along the Santa Cruz River.

