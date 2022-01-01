search
FLORIDA

May/June 2022

MJ22 ATW FloridaFLORIDA: When conservators cleaned an encrusted button found in a 1782 shipwreck off the coast of St. Augustine, they were stunned by the 3 letters it displayed: USA. That might not ordinarily have caused surprise, but experts knew that when the ship went down, it was carrying British soldiers and loyalists fleeing the Revolutionary War. It’s possible that the button was taken from a Continental soldier’s uniform by a supporter of the crown on the battlefield and saved as a war token.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

