MEXICO

May/June 2022

MJ22 ATW MexicoMEXICO: Cacao was an integral part of Maya life and was grown in well-guarded sacred groves. However, since much of the Yucatán’s hot, arid environment is unsuitable for cultivation of cacao trees, archaeologists have wondered how they grew so bountifully. Soil samples taken from several cenotes, or sinkholes, near Maya sites revealed the presence of caffeine and theobromine, biomarkers of cacao. The cenotes may have provided both humidity and shade, creating the perfect microclimate for the trees.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

