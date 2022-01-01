May/June 2022

CHILE: Modern forensic techniques have determined that a prehistoric fisherman who was buried along Chile’s northern coast 5,000 years ago suffered a tragic drowning accident. Wear marks on his bones indicate that he spent most of his life rowing a boat and throwing a harpoon. Analysis of the man’s bone marrow revealed tiny marine fossils and sediments that could only have entered his system if he had inhaled a fatal amount of salt water shortly before his death.