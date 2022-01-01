search
HUNGARY

May/June 2022

MJ22 ATW HungaryHUNGARY: A rare gold coin known as a double aureus was unearthed at a Roman site in southwestern Hungary. It was minted during the reign of Volusianus, who co-ruled with his father from A.D. 251 to 253. The front features the young, bearded emperor wearing a crown of rays, while the back depicts the goddess Libertas, the personification of freedom. Because Volusianus was only in power for a short time—he was assassinated by his own troops—few surviving coins bear his likeness.

