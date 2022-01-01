May/June 2022

PAKISTAN: One of the world’s oldest known Buddhist temples was unearthed atop the ancient acropolis of Barikot in the Swat Valley. The complex, which is preserved to a height of more than 10 feet, dates to the 2nd century B.C. It was built on a platform and features a cylindrical structure, a small stupa, and a number of small rooms. The site has a more than 3,000-year-long history and was purportedly besieged by Alexander the Great in 327 B.C.