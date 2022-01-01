search
MASSACHUSETTS

July/August 2022

JA22 ATW MassachusettsMASSACHUSETTS: Timbers from a ship known as Sparrow-Hawk may belong to the oldest known shipwreck in English colonial America. In 1626, the Plimoth Colony governor William Bradford recorded that an unnamed ship carrying 2 English tobacco merchants and their Irish servants ran aground off Cape Cod. The wreck’s survivors were rescued by Native Americans and brought to the fledgling colony. Recent dating revealed that sections of Sparrow-Hawk’s hull were made from trees felled in England between 1556 and 1646, further evidence that this was the ship that made the ill-fated voyage.

