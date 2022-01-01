July/August 2022

ALABAMA: The 19th Unnamed Cave contains the greatest concentration of Native American cave art in the Southeast. Hundreds of human and animal glyphs were traced into mud covering the walls more than 1,000 years ago. Recent high-resolution 3-D modeling revealed 5 gigantic images on the cavern’s ceiling that researchers were previously unable to see. Among the images is a 10-foot-long serpent, likely a diamondback rattlesnake, that is believed to be the largest cave art figure ever found in North America.