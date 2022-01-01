search
ALABAMA

July/August 2022

JA22 ATW AlabamaALABAMA: The 19th Unnamed Cave contains the greatest concentration of Native American cave art in the Southeast. Hundreds of human and animal glyphs were traced into mud covering the walls more than 1,000 years ago. Recent high-resolution 3-D modeling revealed 5 gigantic images on the cavern’s ceiling that researchers were previously unable to see. Among the images is a 10-foot-long serpent, likely a diamondback rattlesnake, that is believed to be the largest cave art figure ever found in North America.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Recent Issues


