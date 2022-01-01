search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

CHILE

July/August 2022

JA22 ATW ChileCHILE: Marine sediments and shells found at high altitudes in the arid Atacama Desert may have been deposited there as a result of the most powerful known earthquake in human history. Evidence suggests that a magnitude 9.5 seismic event struck northern Chile around 3,800 years ago, spawning a 60-foot-high tsunami that devastated the coast and wreaked havoc as far away as New Zealand. It’s thought that the pervasive memory of the catastrophic experience prompted local hunter-gatherer communities to withdraw from coastal settlements for more than a millennium.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America