July/August 2022

CHILE: Marine sediments and shells found at high altitudes in the arid Atacama Desert may have been deposited there as a result of the most powerful known earthquake in human history. Evidence suggests that a magnitude 9.5 seismic event struck northern Chile around 3,800 years ago, spawning a 60-foot-high tsunami that devastated the coast and wreaked havoc as far away as New Zealand. It’s thought that the pervasive memory of the catastrophic experience prompted local hunter-gatherer communities to withdraw from coastal settlements for more than a millennium.