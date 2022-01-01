July/August 2022

FRANCE: Workers restoring Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral discovered a trove of architectural elements and sculptures hidden beneath the building’s floor that belonged to original sections of its 13th-century interior. They also unearthed several burials, including an unusual lead sarcophagus that likely holds the remains of a 14th-century church dignitary. The coffin was probed with a small camera that revealed that the deceased’s head rests on a well-preserved pillow made of leaves. This was a common practice in the burial of high-ranking medieval religious officials.