FRANCE

July/August 2022

JA22 ATW FranceFRANCE: Workers restoring Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral discovered a trove of architectural elements and sculptures hidden beneath the building’s floor that belonged to original sections of its 13th-century interior. They also unearthed several burials, including an unusual lead sarcophagus that likely holds the remains of a 14th-century church dignitary. The coffin was probed with a small camera that revealed that the deceased’s head rests on a well-preserved pillow made of leaves. This was a common practice in the burial of high-ranking medieval religious officials.

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

