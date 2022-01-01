search
ISRAEL

July/August 2022

JA22 ATW IsraelISRAEL: Small spherical ceramic vessels, which were ubiquitous in the medieval Middle East, were used to hold a variety of liquids, including beer, wine, oil, and perfume. Occasionally, they could also be used as weapons. Residue analysis of an 11th- or 12th-century vessel from Jerusalem’s Armenian Garden indicates that it may have contained an explosive substance. It’s possible this small jar was converted into a type of hand grenade to be hurled at the nearby Crusader castle.

