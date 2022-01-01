search
INDIA

July/August 2022

JA22 ATW IndiaINDIA: Researchers conducting an archaeological survey in the state of Assam chanced upon 65 giant stone jars spread across 4 sites. The mysterious sandstone vessels vary in shape and size, with some reaching a height of 10 feet. The jars are similar to examples previously found in Laos and Indonesia, but researchers are unsure who carved them, much less when or why they were made. Although the vessels were found to be empty, they may have been used for burials as long ago as 400 B.C.

