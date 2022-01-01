A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
INDIA
July/August 2022
INDIA: Researchers conducting an archaeological survey in the state of Assam chanced upon 65 giant stone jars spread across 4 sites. The mysterious sandstone vessels vary in shape and size, with some reaching a height of 10 feet. The jars are similar to examples previously found in Laos and Indonesia, but researchers are unsure who carved them, much less when or why they were made. Although the vessels were found to be empty, they may have been used for burials as long ago as 400 B.C.
Advertisement
Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians
A portable connection
Advertisement
Advertisement