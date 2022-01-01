September/October 2022

OREGON: New clues to the whereabouts of a legendary Spanish shipwreck were gathered from the Oregon coast near Manzanita. Lab analysis confirmed that a dozen timbers recovered from a sea cave likely belonged to the Spanish galleon Santo Cristo de Burgos, which vanished in 1693 on a journey from Manila to Mexico. Local lore, including Indigenous accounts, reports that, for centuries, parts of the ship’s valuable cargo, including porcelain, silk, and beeswax, have occasionally washed up on shore—but the location of the wreck remained unknown.