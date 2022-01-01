September/October 2022

MEXICO: The most impressive and best-preserved collection of wooden Aztec artifacts ever found was unearthed near Tenochtitlan’s Templo Mayor. More than 2,500 objects that had been left as gifts for the gods between 1325 and 1521 were discovered in ritual deposits at the base of the Aztec Empire’s most important building. Among the items were masks, headdresses, darts, dart throwers, personal ornaments, and figurines of animals and deities. The original blue, black, red, and white paint is still visible on some of the objects.