search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

MEXICO

September/October 2022

SO22 ATW MexicoMEXICO: The most impressive and best-preserved collection of wooden Aztec artifacts ever found was unearthed near Tenochtitlan’s Templo Mayor. More than 2,500 objects that had been left as gifts for the gods between 1325 and 1521 were discovered in ritual deposits at the base of the Aztec Empire’s most important building. Among the items were masks, headdresses, darts, dart throwers, personal ornaments, and figurines of animals and deities. The original blue, black, red, and white paint is still visible on some of the objects.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America