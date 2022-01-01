September/October 2022

ITALY: Italian authorities revealed perhaps the most unusual skeletal remains ever recovered from Pompeii’s ruins—a pregnant tortoise. The 5.5-inch reptile was found in a property along the city’s Via dell’Abbondanza that had been abandoned after an earthquake struck the city in A.D. 62. The tortoise apparently burrowed into layers of destruction debris, but died before laying her eggs and was later buried by the A.D. 79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Archaeologists even recovered one of the tiny fragile eggs of the turtle’s ill-fated offspring from within her shell.