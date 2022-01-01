September/October 2022

GREECE: The bearded head of a marble statue that became detached during a shipwreck in the 1st century B.C. is now set to be reunited with its body after 2,000 years. The new find, which was recovered from the Antikythera wreck site, almost certainly belongs to a headless statue of Hercules originally found a century ago. The doomed ship was also famously carrying the Antikythera Mechanism. During a recent reinvestigation, divers removed massive boulders from the seafloor, exposing previously unexplored sections of the site.