TURKEY

September/October 2022

SO22 ATW TurkeyTURKEY: Archaeologists believe they have located the site of the summer palace of Hulagu Khan in eastern Turkey’s Van Province. Hulagu, a grandson of Genghis Khan, was a Mongol ruler who conquered much of western Asia. The ruins of scattered buildings, as well as artifacts, ceramics, and roof tiles, were dated to the Ilkhanate period, which began with Hulagu. The palace was probably built between 1261 and 1265 and covered an area of 11,700 square feet.

