NEW ZEALAND

September/October 2022

SO22 ATW New ZealandNEW ZEALAND: Small porcelain dolls are among the thousands of Victorian age artifacts retrieved from the site of a former ladies’ school in Christchurch. Ranging from 1 to 18 inches tall, the figurines were originally manufactured in Germany. They were also widespread in the United States in the mid-19th century, where they were later known as “Frozen Charlottes.” The name stems from a macabre popular poem about a vain young girl who refused to cover up on a cold evening and froze to death during an open sleigh ride.

