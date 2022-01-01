September/October 2022

NEW ZEALAND: Small porcelain dolls are among the thousands of Victorian age artifacts retrieved from the site of a former ladies’ school in Christchurch. Ranging from 1 to 18 inches tall, the figurines were originally manufactured in Germany. They were also widespread in the United States in the mid-19th century, where they were later known as “Frozen Charlottes.” The name stems from a macabre popular poem about a vain young girl who refused to cover up on a cold evening and froze to death during an open sleigh ride.