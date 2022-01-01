A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
NEW JERSEY
November/December 2022
NEW JERSEY: Archaeologists surveying land newly acquired by Red Bank Battlefield Park found hundreds of Revolutionary War–era artifacts, including a rare 1776 King George III gold guinea, as well as a mass grave containing 12 Hessian soldiers. In 1777, a contingent of the German mercenaries fighting for the British attacked Fort Mercer. Although vastly outnumbered, the revolutionaries repelled their assailants and won the day. The valuable gold coin was likely hidden in a boot or sewn into the clothing of one of the deceased.
A roll of the dice
