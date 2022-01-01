search
ARGENTINA

November/December 2022

ND22 ATW ArgentinaARGENTINA: After several years of research, experts have determined that a 19th-century shipwreck off Patagonia is likely that of the New England whaler Dolphin. Dendrochronologists determined that some of the wreck’s surviving timbers were made from white oak trees felled in the northeastern United States in 1849. Dolphin initially set out from Warren, Rhode Island, in 1850, and sailed vast distances across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans in search of valuable whale oil. She was lost in 1859.

