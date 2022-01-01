November/December 2022

ENGLAND: Some medieval monks were riddled with parasitic worms. Analysis of soil collected near pelvic remains in graves in Cambridge dating from the 12th to 15th century suggests that Franciscan friars were almost twice as likely to suffer from intestinal parasites as was the general population. This surprised researchers because the friary had superior hygienic facilities. It is believed that the Franciscans were exposed to and ingested worm eggs and larvae because they fertilized their gardens with human waste.