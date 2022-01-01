search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

ENGLAND

November/December 2022

ND22 ATW EnglandENGLAND: Some medieval monks were riddled with parasitic worms. Analysis of soil collected near pelvic remains in graves in Cambridge dating from the 12th to 15th century suggests that Franciscan friars were almost twice as likely to suffer from intestinal parasites as was the general population. This surprised researchers because the friary had superior hygienic facilities. It is believed that the Franciscans were exposed to and ingested worm eggs and larvae because they fertilized their gardens with human waste.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America