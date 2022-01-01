search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

SPAIN

November/December 2022

ND22 ATW SpainSPAIN: One of the largest and oldest megalithic complexes in Europe was identified across 1,500 acres in southern Spain. The site of La Torre–La Janera, in Huelva Province, consists of more than 500 standing stones, called menhirs, that were erected as much as 7,000 years ago. Other megalithic structures in the complex include dolmens, cists, burial mounds, and stone enclosures. Over a period of 3,000 years, the complex was likely used for important ceremonial and religious activities, as well as for social gatherings.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America