November/December 2022

ISRAEL: In response to a revolt against their rule, the Romans ruthlessly besieged Jerusalem and destroyed the city’s Second Temple in A.D. 70. Relying on topographical analysis, examination of hundreds of excavated Roman ballista stones, and computer modeling, researchers have, for the first time, reconstructed the Roman position of attack. It appears that the Roman army set up their siege machines in today’s Cats Square and focused their assault on a strategic section of city wall located in the present-day Russian Compound district.