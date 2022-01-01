November/December 2022

IRAN: Evidence of one of the largest fire temples ever found was uncovered near the village of Bazeh Hur in the northern province of Razavi Khorasan. Fire temples were centers of worship for Zoroastrians and housed sacred fire altars before which religious rites and prayers were performed. Archaeologists found stucco fragments that once adorned the columns of the temple’s great hall. The structure likely dates to the prosperous era of the Sassanids, who ruled from A.D. 224 to 651.