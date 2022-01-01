A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
TAIWAN
November/December 2022
TAIWAN: Construction workers unearthed a 4,000-year-old prehistoric site in Kenting National Park at the southern tip of Taiwan. It contained 51 graves, 10 of which held slate coffins and coral funerary goods, along with great quantities of shark-tooth ornaments and fishhooks and adzes made from shell. Given the unusually large number of these objects, archaeologists believe the site must have been an important shell-tool manufacturing site, the oldest and largest of its kind ever found in the Asia-Pacific region.
Advertisement
The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures
A roll of the dice
Advertisement
Advertisement