November/December 2022

MARIANA ISLANDS: Cowrie shells discovered at 7 sites on Saipan and Tinian initially perplexed archaeologists, but are now believed to be the world’s oldest known octopus lures. Cowries are a favorite delicacy of the 8-armed cephalopods. The shells, which are 3,500 years old, were drilled with tiny holes and fastened to stone weights using fiber cords. When the deceptive devices were dropped into the water, they attracted octopuses, which could then be captured by Indigenous Chamorro fishers using hooks, spears, or nets.