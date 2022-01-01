January/February 2023

PENNSYLVANIA: After a decades-long search, the location of Camp Security—a Revolutionary War POW camp—was finally pinpointed in York. Between 1781 and 1783, the Continental Army prison held around 1,200 British soldiers who had been captured at the Battles of Saratoga and Yorktown. Over the years, small Colonial-era artifacts had been retrieved from the area, but definitive proof of the camp’s whereabouts was lacking until a series of large postholes, denoting the position of the prison’s stockade fence, were recently uncovered.