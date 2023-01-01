search
CANADA

March/April 2023

MA23 ATW CanadaCANADA: Archaeologists have revisited the wreck of HMS Erebus, one of the ships of the ill-fated 1845 Franklin Expedition’s quest to find the Northwest Passage. They retrieved more than 275 artifacts from the captain’s steward’s pantry and 2 officers’ cabins, including a pair of lieutenant’s epaulettes in a bedside drawer. In the pantry, divers found fancy table settings as well as a leather-bound folio. Captain John Franklin and the expedition’s 128 crew members perished off King William Island during their search.

