March/April 2023

MEXICO: Mexican authorities revealed a collection of stone sculptures and stucco masks uncovered at the Maya site of Toniná. Most of the well-preserved objects were found within a building known as the House of the Re-Creation of the Universe. Dating to between A.D. 650 and 700, many of the objects represent themes connected with the earth or sky. One mask depicts the lord of the underworld, who is recognizable by his lack of a lower jaw, a common trait of inhabitants of the nether realm.