March/April 2023

HUNGARY: Attila was called “the scourge of all lands,” but he was a particular nuisance to the Romans. As leader of the nomadic Eurasian Huns in the mid-5th century A.D., he frequently battled Rome. However, a new study relying on tree-ring analysis as well as historical and archaeological evidence suggests that money, bloodlust, and military glory may not have been Attila’s primary motivations. A series of severe droughts in the Huns’ homeland may have forced them into Roman territory to avoid starvation.