search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

ITALY

March/April 2023

MA23 ATW ItalyITALY: They may not have enjoyed peanuts or Cracker Jack, but Roman spectators attending games in the Colosseum 1,900 years ago had plenty to snack on. An investigation of the sewer system that collected refuse and debris washed down from above indicates that fans munched on olives, figs, walnuts, and melons. They even enjoyed freshly cooked meat prepared on improvised braziers. Skeletal remains of beasts that died fighting for the Romans’ entertainment, such as tigers, bears, and leopards, were also found.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America