March/April 2023

ITALY: They may not have enjoyed peanuts or Cracker Jack, but Roman spectators attending games in the Colosseum 1,900 years ago had plenty to snack on. An investigation of the sewer system that collected refuse and debris washed down from above indicates that fans munched on olives, figs, walnuts, and melons. They even enjoyed freshly cooked meat prepared on improvised braziers. Skeletal remains of beasts that died fighting for the Romans’ entertainment, such as tigers, bears, and leopards, were also found.