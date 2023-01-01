March/April 2023

EGYPT: Two high-ranking Middle Kingdom (ca. 2030–1640 B.C.) Egyptian officials were laid to rest with crocodile heads to aid them in their journey to the afterlife. In western Thebes, 9 crocodile skulls were found wrapped in linen and entombed with 2 noblemen, one of whom was named Cheti. Although the mummified remains of complete crocodiles have previously been found in temples and animal cemeteries, this is the first time that non-mummified crocodile heads have been discovered buried along with people.