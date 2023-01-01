A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
ISRAEL
March/April 2023
ISRAEL: A mysterious 1,500-year-old skeleton bound in heavy iron rings was unearthed at Khirbat el-Masani, north of Jerusalem. During the Byzantine era, the site was home to a monastery, a church, and an inn for religious pilgrims. Researchers believe that the deceased man practiced an extreme form of asceticism and that his seemingly tortured state was self-inflicted. The man was likely a monk who intentionally bound his neck, feet, and hands in chains as a way to attain salvation by denying himself simple sensory pleasures.
