OMAN

March/April 2023

MA23 ATW OmanOMAN: Archaeologists unearthed a series of buildings belonging to the Umm al-Nar culture at the site of Dahwa that date to the mid-3rd millennium B.C. Amid the ruins was a tomb that contained a collection of silver jewelry, including a ring stamped with an image of an Indian bison. This was a common motif used in artwork of the Indus Valley, or Harappan, civilization. Analysis showed that the ring was likely made in Mesopotamia from silver sourced in Anatolia, highlighting the extensive trade networks cultivated by the area’s Bronze Age merchants.

