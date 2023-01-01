May/June 2023

PENNSYLVANIA: A U.S. Army ordnance disposal team was summoned to Gettysburg when a 160-year-old live artillery shell was uncovered during archaeological work. The 7-inch-long unexploded round was found 2 feet below the surface near a rocky outcrop known as Little Round Top. During the Civil War’s bloody Battle of Gettysburg, Little Round Top was held by Union troops. It witnessed intense fighting during a Confederate assault on July 2, 1863, that resulted in as many as 1,700 casualties.