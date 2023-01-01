search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

CHILE

May/June 2023

MJ23 ATW ChileCHILE: A new moai was found at the bottom of a dry lake bed in the Rano Raraku volcanic crater on Easter Island. The iconic sculptures were carved between 1,000 and 500 years ago and represent the ancestors of the island’s Rapanui people. Measuring just 5 feet tall, the new figure is relatively small compared to others on the island, which average 13 feet in height and weigh around 14 tons each. The majority of Easter Island’s 1,000 moai were carved out of Rano Raraku’s soft volcanic tuff.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America