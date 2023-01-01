May/June 2023

ENGLAND: When an Iron Age (ca. 750 B.C.–A.D. 43) bone comb was found during road construction in Bar Hill near Cambridge, it was considered a rare discovery. Closer inspection, however, revealed just how unusual the object is. Researchers determined that the comb was made from a piece of human skull. It showed no signs of use, but a hole had been drilled into its middle, suggesting that it was likely worn around the neck as an amulet.