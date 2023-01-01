search
BULGARIA

May/June 2023

MJ23 ATW BulgariaBULGARIA: Horses were first domesticated around 5,500 years ago on the Eurasian steppe and were bred for their milk. Just a few centuries later, researchers have discovered, the people of the Yamnaya culture became the first to ride them. Archaeologists examined the skeletal remains of Yamnaya burials across Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary. They noticed considerable musculoskeletal damage to the femurs, hips, and vertebrae of some individuals, which they believe was caused by the trauma of frequent horse riding.

