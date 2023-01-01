May/June 2023

EGYPT: Excavators digging near the Roman-era Temple of Horus within the Dendera Temple complex uncovered a subterranean chamber that contained a small limestone sphinx. The sculpture bears an unusual countenance that includes a slight smirk and dimples, features not commonly found on sphinx statues. Archaeologists believe that it may represent the emperor Claudius (reigned A.D. 41–54), ruler of the Roman Empire, which included Egypt.