ZIMBABWE

May/June 2023

MJ23 ATW ZimbabweZIMBABWE: One mystery surrounding the earliest city in southern Africa appears to have been solved. Great Zimbabwe, from which the modern country takes its name, flourished from the 12th to 15th century A.D. as the capital of the Kingdom of Zimbabwe. Given the area’s susceptibility to drought, scholars have wondered how the city’s inhabitants were able to obtain enough water to sustain themselves. A new survey uncovered a series of depressions outside the city called dhaka pits that were used to store water in the dry season as part of an ingenious water management system.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

