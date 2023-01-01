search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

FLORIDA

July/August 2023

JA23 ATW FloridaFLORIDA: Divers located a 19th-century quarantine hospital and a cemetery on a submerged island in Dry Tortugas National Park, 70 miles west of Key West. The building was used between 1890 and 1900 to house patients suffering from yellow fever. The burial ground served as the final resting place for soldiers and civilians stationed at nearby Fort Jefferson. These included a laborer named John Greer, whose recently identified headstone records that he died at the fort on November 5, 1861.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Recent Issues


