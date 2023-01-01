A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
FLORIDA
July/August 2023
FLORIDA: Divers located a 19th-century quarantine hospital and a cemetery on a submerged island in Dry Tortugas National Park, 70 miles west of Key West. The building was used between 1890 and 1900 to house patients suffering from yellow fever. The burial ground served as the final resting place for soldiers and civilians stationed at nearby Fort Jefferson. These included a laborer named John Greer, whose recently identified headstone records that he died at the fort on November 5, 1861.
Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago
Ode to Odin
