BOLIVIA

July/August 2023

JA23 ATW BOLIVIA EDITEDBOLIVIA: Ground survey and satellite imagery revealed 135 enigmatic precolonial hilltop structures in the highlands of Carangas Province. These structures, which date to between 1250 and 1600, typically consist of concentric walls built on terraces around the hill’s summit. The largest one, named Waskiri, is 460 feet in diameter. The enclosures may have been used for ceremonies and ritual gatherings that appealed to local Andean divinities to ensure favorable agricultural conditions in the region’s harsh climate.

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

